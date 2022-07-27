dayton-daily-news logo
X

MOYER, Shirley

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MOYER, Shirley Denise

Dec. 28, 1968 - July 24, 2022

Shirley was born to loving parents Latricia (nee Smalley) and Dennis Estridge on December 28, 1968, in Oxford, Ohio. She is the beloved mother of Courtney (Jason) Byrd and dear sister of Glenda (David) Strohmier. Shirley was so proud of being a grandmother to Chandler, Lennon, Maverick and Avery Byrd and also aunt to Katelyn (Josh) Morgan, Lindsey Strohmier and Cory Strohmier and great-aunt to Ellis Morgan, Arlen Morgan, Baleigh Rosenberger and Hazel Rosenberger. She was also a devoted mama to her fur baby, her cat Piney. Shirley was a loyal Bengals fan through thick and thin, because that's who she was. Loyal and true, she will be deeply missed by her friends and beloved family. A visitation for Shirley will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 5 pm until time of service at 6 pm at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford, Ohio.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home - Oxford

5086 College Corner Pike

Oxford, OH

45056

https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
REKE, Diane
2
LAUGHTER, Audrey
3
KRAPF, Martha
4
GUDORF, Paul
5
HAIRSTON, Wayne
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top