Mueller, Charles F "Charlie"



Dr. Charles "Charlie" F. Mueller, born May 26, 1936, passed away on March 3, 2025. Dr. Mueller graduated from the University of Cincinnati Medical School, served for two years in the Air Force at Wright-Patterson AFB, and briefly practiced Radiology at the University of New Mexico, before moving back to Ohio to join the The Ohio State University Medical Center where he taught and was a leader in the Department of Radiology until his retirement in 2002.



Charlie will be deeply missed by his true love Kathe, to whom he was married just shy of 59 years, and by his sons Chuck and Ted, daughter Kathryn, and grandchildren Amelia, Henry, Charlie, William "Bo", Teddy, Magdalena "Lena", and Conrad "Cookie". More information about Charlie's life is available @ www.Schoedinger.com



