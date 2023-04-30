X

Mukes, Samuel

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Mukes, Samuel G.

Age 93, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402, with Rev John Allen officiating. Walk through visitation will be held 10am - 11am. Family will receive friends 11am - 12pm. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Freeman, Michael
2
Barbarino, Carol
3
Alexander, Jeanne
4
Balmer, John
5
Collins, John
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top