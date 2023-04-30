Mukes, Samuel G.



Age 93, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402, with Rev John Allen officiating. Walk through visitation will be held 10am - 11am. Family will receive friends 11am - 12pm. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

