Mulhall, Robert

MULHALL, Jr., Robert Emmet "Bob"

Age 85 of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, with his family by his side. Bob was born April 22, 1936, in Pittsburg, Kansas, to the late Robert Mulhall, Sr. and Lorene Whitcraft Mulhall. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jane Mulhall; his brother, Michael Mulhall; his children, Sharon Lee (Robin), Kristy Donowick, Lori Goodman, Kevin Mulhall (Jacoline), and Kimberly Hickey (David); as well as 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Bob graduated from high school in Parson, KS. Post-graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force, and was stationed at

Andrews Air Force Base. He completed his military service at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois and the family moved to

Kettering, Ohio, in 1963 where he took up civilian work at the Defense Electronic Supple Center (DESC). At DESC, he

managed inventory systems supporting armed forces throughout the world. He retired from DESC in 1991 and finished his working career at SourceLink in Springboro, OH. He was a

parishioner at St. Albert the Great Church for 54 years. Bob enjoyed fishing and golfing with his friends, "The Cronies". He found contentment in everyday pleasures and had a sense of humor that could show delightfully at unexpected

moments. His friends and family will remember him for the love he showed through selfless dedication, persistent devotion, and sacrifice.

In the spring, the family is planning a celebration of his life. Bob was a life-long blood donor. Please consider giving the gift of life at your local blood donation center or a donation to Hospice of Dayton, in Bob's memory.

To share a memory of Bob or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

