MULKEY, Kimberly

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MULKEY, Kimberly Diane

KIMBERLY DIANE MULKEY, 54, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021. She was born January 26, 1967, to Ned and Judy (Beekman) Robe. Services will be held Saturday, September 25, at 1:00pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A gathering of family and friends will be from 11:00am until the time of service. Online expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.




Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

