Mulkey, Roberta D.



Roberta D. Mulkey, age 81, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2024, in her hometown of Springfield, Ohio. She was born on July 19, 1942, to her loving parents, Mary (Flora) and Richard Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Rolph and her second husband, William Mulkey; and her brother, Richard Johnson. Bert's career spanned many years beginning at Burt's Nursing Home followed by Johnson's Residential Facilities, and she found joy in taking care of others' needs. Bert loved gathering with her family to play cards and games, finding delight in playfully pestering and irritating them while they played. The Wii became a source of fun and laughter and one of her favorite pastimes was playing the Wizard of Oz slot machine game on her phone where she proudly showcased the billions of dollars she made but lost by accidently going "all in". She loved traveling with her family, particularly to Gatlinburg where many memories were made. She knew her way around a kitchen and possessed a special talent for baking and decorating cakes like no other. She also shared a love for collecting dolls and accumulated many over the years. Christmas held a special place in Bert's heart as it was her favorite holiday. Her Christmas Eve parties were legendary, filled with joy and warmth that touched the hearts of all who attended. It was important to her that everyone felt included and loved during this festive season. She made sure to have gifts for every guest present, going above and beyond to bring smiles to their faces. Many will always cherish the two-dollar bills she gave out during those gatherings-a small token that symbolized her generous spirit. She was a loving mother to Janice Miller, Tim (Deborah) Rolph, James (Angela) Rolph, Jr. and Jeremiah Mulkey (Amanda Smiddy); grandmother to Jake, Mandy (Bryon), Heather, Crystal, James (Katie), Cassie, Jeremiah, Cyrus, and Oliver. In addition, she is survived by 17 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, Charles Johnson (Sherry Setty), James (Carol) Johnson, and Ron Johnson whom all shared a close bond with her and her sister, Tanya (Kent) Miesse whom held a special place in Bert's heart. Numerous nieces and nephews also had the privilege of being touched by Aunt Bert's love and care. Services to honor her life will be held at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Visitation will take place on January 12, 2024, from 1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m. The Funeral Service will follow at 2:30p.m. also at the funeral home, with Chaplain Zach Maloney officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her parents at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Her family would like to thank the staff at Wooded Glen for the amazing care and love they showed Bert for the past years. They went out of their way to take care of her every need, even when it was outside of the normal requests. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



