Mullen-Flamer, Barbara

Born on August 3, 1933, passed away on July 29, 2023. She dedicated over 30 years of her life at the VA Medical Center, displaying immense compassion and care to those in need. Barbara was a faithful member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and held a deep love for the Lord. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Barbara was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her nurturing presence extended beyond her immediate family, and she touched the lives of many. She will be dearly missed. Barbara is preceded in death by her mother, Joanna Mullen-Walker, and leaves behind cherished memories in the hearts of her devoted daughter, Tonya Bryant, her devoted son, Gregory Flamer, her devoted granddaughter, Tawana Bryant, and her devoted great-grandchildren, Davieon, Rayvieontae, Raylieon, and Rayanna and devoted sister Jean Mullen-Lewis. Barbara Ellis Mullen-Flamer's legacy of love, compassion, and devotion will forever remain etched in the hearts of those who were blessed to know her. She leaves behind a remarkable imprint on the lives she touched during her time with us. As we bid farewell to a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, let us find solace in the precious memories she gifted us with. May her kind spirit and unwavering faith in the Lord serve as a guiding light in our lives. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



