Mullen, Flora

Mullen (Penwell), Flora Mae "Penny"



Flora Mae "Penny" Mullen, 92, of Springfield, passed away September 5, 2024, in her residence. She was born November 9, 1931, in Springfield, the daughter of Lawrence and Thelma (Baker) Penwell. Penny had been a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church, and she was a lifetime member of the Job's Daughters. She enjoyed playing shuffleboard and being outside watching the animals, especially the deer. Mrs. Mullen had been em-ployed at Family Dollar. Survivors include three children; Vickie (Michael) Miller, John Mullen and Jennifer Jewell, grandchildren; Angela Snyder, Clinton Thomas, Amanda (Samuel) Strong, Jacob Miller, Rachel Mullen, Stephanie Mullen, John Mulle Jr., Jasmine Jewell and Jacqueline Jewell, several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings; Margie James, Thlema Eichman and Luella Bigelow and her parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM Saturday September 14, 2024, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



