Muller, William Keith "Bill"



William "Bill" Keith Muller 79, of New Carlisle departed this world unexpectedly on Saturday, November 30, 2024. Bill was a retired Major in the United States Air Force. He was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa. He will be missed dearly by his loving wife of 34 years, Carole Muller; children, Ann (Roger) Adkins, Kim Muller, Stephen Woodward and Richard Woodward; grandchildren, Jake Adkins, Caitlyn (Jake) Bauer, Peter Adkins, Tiffany (Robert, Jr.) Andrews; great-grandson, Robert Andrews III. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert & Dorothy Muller. A visitation will be held at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, from 11 am to 1 pm. Burial will follow at Dayton National Cemetery at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers consider donating to a charity of your choice or the Clark County Animal Welfare League. Online condolences may be made at trostelchapman.com.





