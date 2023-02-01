X
MULLINIX, Donna

MULLINIX, Donna K.

66, of Northridge, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. She was born to Sam and Elma Adams on May 5, 1956, in Dayton, Ohio. Donna was a member of the North Dayton Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her parents; her son, Kiel R. Mullinix; and her sister, Sharon Nicholson. Survived by her husband of 41 years, Norman "Chip" Mullinix; daughter, Kelly R. Tiefenbrun (Patrick); sister, Debbie Adams Hill; brother, Steve Adams; sister-in-law, Barbara Mullinix; special friend, Cindy Priche; nieces, Erin and Brittany; nephew, Ian "Jack;" great-niece, Emmi; many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, with

funeral services at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Nathan Wood, officiating. The burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at


www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com


