Mullins, Betty Lou



It is with great sadness in my heart to announce that Betty Stewart Mullins passed away from this earth at the age of 80 on May 10, 2024. She was born in Hamilton on June 10, 1943 to Daniel Stewart and Beatrice (Rush) Stewart. Betty is now probably in Heaven giving hugs and kisses to her two children, Cindy and Jerry Lee Jr. She loved competing in bowling, cornhole, and darts, not only to win, but for the camaraderie of enjoying time with friends. Betty is survived by her husband, Jerry Mullins; one son, Robert (Cassy) Garland; three granddaughters, Nicole (Ben) Lykins, Christa (Ryan) Schwitalski, and Teri Danielle (Curtis) Butler; three siblings, John Stewart, Leonard (Pam) Stewart, and Connie (Merle) Williams; special niece, Annette (Bryan) Preston; five greatgrandchildren, Connor, Ellie, and Bennett Lykins and Grant and Luke Schwitalski; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Robert Garland Sr.; two children, Cindy Garland Rose and Jerry Lee Mullins Jr.; and three siblings, Vernon Stewart, Nellie Garland, and Thelma Blackwood. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, May 17, 2024 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Rick Witt officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.



