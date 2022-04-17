MUMMA, Jane Ellen



Age 76 of Dayton, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022. She was born February 24, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Todd and Beulah Mumma. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her dear friend, Elizabeth Townsend; and nephew, Robert Whitacre. Jane is survived by her niece, Carrie (Michael) Fulton and their children, Jacob, Abigail, and Matthew; sister, Mary Lou (Emerson) Whitacre; and dear friends, Cynthia (Ed) Dapore and Bob Townsend. Jane was a proud 1964 graduate of Fairview High School and went on to further her education at Sinclair Community College, where she obtained her Associates Degree. Jane retired from



Montgomery County and spent her retirement enjoying



traveling. The family would like to thank the staff at The Inn at Olentangy Trail and Capital City Hospice for their time and care. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, (118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, OH 45409). Funeral



service will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Hope Foundation (www.capitalcityhospice.com/donate/) and the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinsons.org) in Jane's



memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

