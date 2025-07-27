Mumma, Jessie Lou



Jessie Lou Mumma, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, left this world peacefully on July 3, 2025, at the age of 91. Jessie was born on July 7, 1933, in Hamilton, Ohio, and spent her life dedicated to her family and home.



Jessie was a proud graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree and later obtained her teaching certification from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Though she devoted most of her professional life to being a homemaker, her nurturing spirit and passion for education shaped the lives of her family and inspired those she assisted over the years with her skills.



In addition to her parents, Roy and Minerva Abbott; Jessie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, George R. Mumma Jr.; and her brother, Donald J. Abbott. Jessie is survived by her sons, David Mumma and Mark (Beth) Mumma; her cherished seven grandchildren; as well as many great-grandchildren.



A graveside service in celebration of Jessie's life will be held on August 1, 2025 at 3:00 PM at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum (118 Woodland Ave. Dayton, Ohio). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice in her honor. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.



