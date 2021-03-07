MUNGER,



Kenneth Elizabeth



Age 103, of Springfield, passed away in her home on



Wednesday, March 3, 2021,



following a brief illness. She was born in Lebanon, Ohio, on June 27, 1917, to the late



William Henry and Kenneth Verna (Bishop) Melampy. She was the middle of their seven children, all of whom preceded her in death. Kenneth was a graduate of Lebanon High School, a member of St. Raphael Church and a charter member of VFW Post 8673 Women's Auxiliary. She retired from Hugo Bosca following many years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband,



Leon Henry Munger in 1980; son-in-law, Michael Fritts; and a great-grandson. Kenneth is lovingly survived and will be



tremendously missed by her daughters, Ida Fritts and Teresa (Dean) Cantrell; five grandchildren, Angie Smith, Chris Fritts, Kevin (Angie) Fritts, Tracy (Larry) Marks, and Cassidy Cantrell; eight great-grandchildren; and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Kenneth's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Livestreaming of the service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on the Littleton & Rue Facebook page. Burial will be in Glen



Haven Memorial Gardens. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



