MUNTO, Rosemary A.



89, formerly of Dayton, and a resident of Otterbein Saint Marys Retirement Community, died 11:17 A.M. Thursday, January 26, 2023, peacefully with compassionate hospice care.



She was born September 4, 1933, in Elmira, NY, the daughter of Michael and Nellie Cardillo.



She married Peter L. Munto on August 13, 1953, and he preceded her in death in 2017. They shared 62 happy years together.



She is survived by her children: Mark (Kim) Munto of North Myrtle Beach, SC; Tim (Barbara Bolton) Munto of Louisville, KY; Mary Beth (Jethro Montgomery) Muha of Celina.



She is also survived by her grandchildren: Erin (Travis) Sanor; Jennifer (Josiah) Curtis; Kate (Stephen) Franciscelli; Jessica (Kenny) Wunderlich; Jayson Munto; Jeremy (Emily) Bolton; Nick Bolton; Elizabeth (Kamal Mohamed) Muha; Kyle (Kaitlyn Johnson) Muha; her great-grandchildren: A.J. Acree; Arkaya Wunderlich; Harper and Blaine Curtis; Brody, Jake, Drew, and Graham Bolton. She is survived by her sister Suzanne (Billy) Harter and a nephew, Michael Harter. Also survived and loved by Molly Montgomery; Morgan (Jacob) Rigali; Cole (Katie Minesinger) Montgomery; Poppy, Rosie, and Wells Rigali.



She was a 1951 graduate of Elmira Free Academy and a graduate of St. Joseph School of Nursing in Elmira. Rosemary worked most of her nursing career in Pediatrics. Her later working years were spent at WPAFB family practice clinic. After retirement she remained at Wright-Patt as a Red Cross volunteer. She was a member of Incarnation Catholic Church in Dayton. She enjoyed reading, drinking her daily tea, and assisting various children's reading programs. Mimi truly loved spending time with her family and held dear many fond memories of the Munto cottage at Indian Lake.



There will be a private visitation on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 9-10:15 A.M. at the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 West High Street, Saint Marys.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 A.M. on Saturday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 511 East Spring Street, in Saint Marys.



Burial rites will be held at Dayton National Cemetery at a later date.



The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life luncheon directly following Mass from 12-4 P.M. at Boardwalk Grill, Celina. Please join us.



Condolences and memories may be shared with Rosemary's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net.



Memorial gifts may be given to Grand Lake Hospice in Saint Marys.

