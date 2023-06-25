Murin, Frank



MURIN, Frank age 102, died Saturday June 17, 2023, in Dayton. Frank was born on May 28, 1921, in Dayton to the late John and Mary (Kazicsko) Murin. He graduated in 1939 from Roosevelt High School. Frank proudly served his country in the Army Air Corp during WII having flown over 57 missions over Europe and North Africa. After active duty, Frank served in the Air Force reserves and completed 30 years of service to his country and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Frank worked for the City of Dayton for 29 years. He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and a member of William Penn Association. He was an avid golfer and active member for over 20 years at Kitty Hawk Men's Association.



Frank is preceded in death by his wife Pearl (2017) of 71 years; 5 sisters and 4 brothers.



He is survived by his son David S. Murin and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM Tuesday June 27, 2023, at St. Rita Catholic Church 5401 N Main St. Dayton OH 45415. The family will receive visitors 5-7pm Monday June 26, 2023 at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com