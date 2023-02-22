MURNAHAN,



Ruth Elizabeth



Age 79 of Springfield went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Wooded Glen Health Campus. She was born the daughter of Paul and Josephine Knight on January 27, 1944, in Springfield, Ohio. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles W. Murnahan; Rob and Keith Murnahan; along with 4 brothers. Ruth is survived by her sons Bob (Sharren) Jenkins, Mark (Ethel) Jenkins, and David (Sandra) Jenkins, Shawn (Brandie) Murnahan, Tim (Darlene) Murnahan, Kenny (Debbie Ann) Murnahan, Kevin Murnahan, daughter-in-law Brenda Jenkins; sister-in-law Donna Knight; 20 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Ruth was a loving mom, grandma, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Ruth was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and was a longtime member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, and crafts. More than anything she enjoyed spending quality time with her family. Friends and family may call on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 11AM -12PM at RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio, where a funeral service will be held in her honor at 12PM. Entombment to follow in the Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



