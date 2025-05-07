Murphy, Marquedlita

Murphy (Wilson), Marquedlita "Markie"



Marquedlita "Markie" Murphy, age 97 of Gratis, OH passed away on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at Greenbriar Nursing Center in Eaton, OH. She was born in Mariba, KY on February 17, 1928 to Bill and Elsie (Gillie) Wilson. She graduated from Monroe High School; following graduation, she moved with her husband, Leo Murphy, to Bremerton Naval Base in Washington State where she worked in the treasurer's office. She was one of the "Rosie Riveters" of Middletown, OH during World War II. In her later years she worked as an antique dealer at Murphy's Antiques in Gratis until she retired in the late 1990s. She is survived by her loving son, Glenn (Laura) Murphy; grandson Shawn (Brittany) Murphy; granddaughter Aimee (Richard) Lanford; great-grandchildren Kaleb, Hannah, Seth, Hailey, Phaun, Sandra, Lee, Aliyah, Payton, and Taylor; nieces Cindy (Jack) Osborn and Pam Chapman; sister-in-law Toshie Wilson; and many other friends and family. In addition to her parents, Markie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Leo Murphy; daughter Marla Williams; great-granddaughter Amelia Lanford; and brothers Glenn and Gene Wilson. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 12 at the First Brethren Church, 100 S. East St., Gratis, OH from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Bill Childress officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis. Memorial contributions may be sent to the church. Gard Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gratis is assisting the family with arrangements.



