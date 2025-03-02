MURPHY, Michael "Mike"



MURPHY, Michael "Mike", 73, of Springfield, Ohio on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at the age of 73. Mike was a loving father, brother, and friend, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, strength, and unwavering support. Mike was known for his unusual sense of humor, laughter, incredible memory and most importantly his ability to make a friend whenever he went. He always found a way to make someone's day a bit brighter by telling a story of something he has done, something he had watched on television, sending a silly GIF via text and countless other things. He always had a way of making everyone feel seen and valued, whether it was through his thoughtful gestures, his incredible storytelling, or simply his warm presence. He was an assembler for International Harvester for 30 years and was so excited to retire at the age of 52. He was a member of the local UAW 402. His greatest joy came from spending time with family and friends, especially with his daughter. Along with watching and playing all kinds of sports. He loved to brag that he caught Will McEnaney in Little League. And he was able to say he saw an MLB walk off in person with his daughter when the Indians finally won after 15 innings, go to the 2016 World Series watch party for Game 4 with his daughter and see the CAVS break their 52-year drought and win their first NBA Championship in 2016. Being out on a boat fishing also gave him much joy. Mike is survived by his former wife, Susan (Koman) & Mark Stacy, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; daughter and son-in-law, Courtney & Edward MacCanon of Parma, Ohio; his furry grandchildren, Oatmeal, Kipnis ("Penguin") and Indigo; his sister Jane (Murphy Knisley) & Tom Nash of South Vienna and beloved nieces and nephews: He is preceded in death by his parents George and Janet Murphy; son Travis, brother-in-law Dale Knisley, nephew, Aaron Knisley, and last, but not least his Zakey-Boy and "Johnny Bench" - on whatever name Michael gave him that day. And most importantly, the family wishes to extend special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Kettering Medical Center - Miamisburg for their utmost compassionate care. While we will grieve his loss deeply, the family wishes to invite you to a celebration of his life that will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to be made to the American Cancer Society in Mike's name, as he was a prostate cancer survivor. Keep looking up that's the secret of life. -Charlie Brown. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



