Murphy, Michael "Mike"



To honor a life well lived and to continue to spread the joy that he brought to all who knew him, we invite you to join us for a Celebration of Life for Michael "Mike" Murphy. Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025; Time: 12:00pm to 4:00pm; Location: First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 3638 Middle Urbana Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45502. Let us gather to share stories, memories and most of all love as we celebrate the life of Mike. He will forever remain in our hearts and live on through all our cherished memories. Memorial contributions may be made in Mike's memory to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or online at https://donate.cancer.org/



