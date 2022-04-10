MURRAY, Darwin Arby



Darwin Arby Murray, 60, passed away with his family by his side on April 8th, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. Darwin graduated from Northeastern High School in 1979. Known by many as the "Corn King," Darwin started Harmony Farm Market in Springfield, Ohio in 1991 with a single wagon, and he proudly grew it into the business that it is today. He also raised sweet corn for the IOOF at the South Vienna Corn Festival for over 25 years.



Darwin is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Magdalene (Vanhoose) Murray; brother-in-law, Bruce Knight; and his two pups, Scooter and Tyson. He leaves behind his loving wife of 35 years, Maureen (Mo) Murray; sister, Vivalyn Knight; brothers, Derrick (Yvonna) and Clinton (Shelly); along with his sons, Seth (Libby) and Zachary (Casey); and his beloved granddaughters, Layna and Bexley.



Darwin loved looking out from his home and seeing the vast amounts of wildlife in his fields and waterfowl on the pond. In the winters, Darwin traveled to his Florida home where he enjoyed boating on the St. Johns River and Jeeping in Ocala National Forest. Stoic and strong, Darwin deeply loved his family and felt like he "won the lottery" with the life he had. He was the hardest working husband, father, and papaw, and was extremely proud of his boys – instilling his unrivaled work ethic in them. Until his passing, he still said that he was "the luckiest man in the world."



Darwin was constantly scheming with pranks and telling horrible dad jokes, so in his honor, please share the humorous moments you've experienced with him so that we can relive them with you.



