MURRAY, Gladys

MURRAY (Frazier), Gladys Jewell 94, of Xenia, OH, passed away peacefully at 11:40 Wednesday, August 12th at her home. She was born September 12, 1925, in Staffordsville, Johnson Co., KY. She worked at Curtis Cash and Demco Gray in Dayton, OH, until she started her family. After that time, she devoted her time to her husband and children. She was a member of the Brushy Fork, United Baptist Church, at Brushy, Lawrence Co., Kentucky. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Murray, of 67 years, (Apr 11, 1944) on Jan 4, 2011; parents, Santford Frazier and Eva Lena Ward; brothers and sisters-in-law, Carl Mitchel Frazier (Ruth Ola Quesinberry) and Clyde Beacher Frazier (Polly Ann Culwell), and sister and brother-in-law, Eula Mae Frazier Stapleton (Charles Mason Stapleton). She is survived by daughters, Helen Louise (Robert W. Powers) of Lakeview, Jeanita "Nita" Lewis of Xenia, and son, Steve Murray (Kathy Lynn Moore) of Jacksonville, FL.; Eight grandchildren, Kenneth Shane Wright (Deana Michelle Worden), Shauna Mae Wright Szima (Rich Szima), Seth Jason Wright (Gerri Burkhammer), Angela Crystal Lewis Thomson (Sean Michael Thomson), Andrea Beth Lewis, Chad Robert Murray (Amanda Miralrío), Nina Kristen Murray, and Eric Steven Murray. Nineteen great-grandchildren, Breana Ashley Wright, Taylor Shae Wright, Dominick Cade Wright, Jacob Daniel Blackburn, Georgia Mae Blackburn, Kenneth Blake Wright (Tobi Collins), Preston Lee Wright, Jaden Michael Thomson, Shyla Rayne Thomson, Braelyn Schyler Thomson, Evan Thomas Mann, Scarlet Katherine Mann, Paisley Grace Mann, Declan Alexander Mann, Jude Raymond Murray, Jaxs Alan Murray, Cynder Emmitt Blackburn, Mateo Steven Murray and Kenneth Kai Wright. One sister, Juanita "Bon" Frazier Sexton (Gray Sexton) and one brother, Luther Lee Frazier (Barbara Miller), special friends, Judith Barga, Bill Smith, Sandy Westfall, Harlan and Mary Burnett, Betty Swabb, Steve and Jackie Vaught, many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 10-11 am at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. New Carlisle. Services there at 11:00 am with Elders Frank Blevins and Daris Lewis officiating. Burial will be in Beaver Union Cemetery, Beaver, OH, starting at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Brushy Fork United Baptist Church, 633 Clarks Drive, Flat Gap, KY 41219. Gladys was a woman of strong religious beliefs and devoted to her family. She loved to sing, garden and quilt. Her sister, Bon stated "Gladys was a great sister who taught everyone so much". Though Heaven rejoices in her homecoming. Gladys will be sorely missed by her family and friends left behind.



