Murray, Lila

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Murray (Dunbar), Lila Anita

Lila Anita Murray, 85, of Springfield, passed away November 30, 2023, in Good Shepherd Village with her loving family by her side. A celebration of Mrs. Murray's life will be held at 4:00PM Friday in the First Assembly of God Church, 515 South Burnett Road, Springfield, Ohio 45505, with Pastor Bud Rose officiating. Friends may visit with Lila's family for one hour prior to the services in the church. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

