MURRAY, Mark W. Mark W. Murray, age 61, of Colerain Township, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 10, 1958, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of William and Jane (Voskuhl) Murray. He attended St. Margaret Mary School and graduated from Roger Bacon High School ('77) and the University of Cincinnati. On September 8, 1984, he married Terri Schindler and together they raised five children. Mark was employed as the Senior Project Manager for the City of Hamilton for 22 years. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dry Ridge and a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop #641. He is survived by his wife, Terri Murray; his parents, William and Jane Murray; five children, Jacob Murray, Maria Murray (fiancé Scott Mustovich), Matthew (Erin) Murray, Catherine Murray, and Roni (Braden) Sullivan; three grandchildren, McKinley, Scarlett, and Madelyn; two brothers, Steve and Mike (Valarie) Murray; two sisters, Amy (Mike) Bepler and Kathleen Murray (Paul Cerkvenik); and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Road, Cincinnati, OH 45252 on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 5-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 11 am at the church with burial following in St. Mary Cemetery in St. Bernard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Right to Life or to the Help-A-Student Fund for tuition assistance at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

