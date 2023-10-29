Murry, Tara Lee



Tara Lee Murry, age 74, of West Carrollton, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on October 26, 2023. She was born on September 24, 1949, in Denver, Colorado to the late James and Irene Schroeder.



Tara is survived by her husband of 47 years Fred Murry; children Skye Murry, Freddie Murry, and Jason Lund; grandchildren Sean Alexander Brown, Alivia Murry, Greta Margaret Lund, Charlie Gerald Lund, and Cece Louise Lund; sister Vicki Schroeder and her special friend Ray.



Tara loved planting flowers and she found a lot of joy tending her garden. She had multiple bird baths and bird feeders that she loved to fill and watch the cardinals. She had a special place in her heart for taking care of others. Tara was a cherished mother and lovely wife.



Memorial service will be held at 5 PM on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, Ohio, 45439. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service.



Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Dayton, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com