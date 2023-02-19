MUSCATO, Charles



Joseph "Chuck"



79, of Springfield (formerly of Dayton) passed away peacefully on February 13, 2023. He was born July 12th, 1943, in Lackawanna, New York, the son of Charlie and Marcy Muscato.



Chuck graduated in 1961 from Elyria Catholic High School where he was class president, and then went on to the University of Dayton for his MBA. He had a 20-year career with General Motors, and then he and his wife Terry moved to Springfield, where he became a co-owner of what is now MetalTek Industries.



Some of Chuck's favorite activities were traveling to different states visiting his daughter and grandsons, working with his son in the family business and "unwittingly" helping his wife rescue animals throughout Springfield. His family and friends will miss his impressive humility, generosity and sense of humor. Chuck is survived by his wife of 56 years, Terry Muscato (McDermott); two children: Keith Muscato and Dr. Karen Phillips; his beloved grandsons: Luke and Mason Phillips; his mother-in-law, Ray McDermott; siblings: Mike Muscato and Catherine Dils; brother-in-law, Keith McDermott (Eric Amouyal); special nieces: Sarah, Rachel, and Megan; special family friend, Becky Walker; and several nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. Chuck is preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Jim McDermott; two sisters: Lillian Hornberger and Marcy Grant. Family will receive friends for a memorial visitation being held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com. Please join us at The Landing (onsite) from 6-8 p.m., for a casual reception in celebration of Chuck's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Chuck's name to Second Harvest Food Bank at 20 N. Murray St., Springfield, OH 45503.



