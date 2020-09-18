X

MUSTAIN, ANNA

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

MUSTAIN, Anna Christina "Christy" Anna Christina "Christy" Mustain, 63, of Biloxi, Mississippi, formerly of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was born on November 15, 1956, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Larry and Shirley Baker. Christy graduated from northwestern High School in 1974 and went on to become a registered nurse through Community Hospitals Nursing School. She worked at Community Hospital from 1977-1983. Christy is survived by her husband, Bruce Mustain; daughter, Shari Maine; brother, Dale (Lisa) Baker; niece and nephew, Erin and Ryan Baker; caretakers and special friends, Shun and Casey; Christy's god son, Noah; and Shari's father, Tad Maine. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 2-5p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield, Ohio, with funeral service on Monday, September 21 at 11a.m. also at the funeral home. Pastor Kevin Moehn will be officiating. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Christy to the National MS Society by visiting www.nationalmssociety.org. Condolences may be expressed to her family at www.jacksonlytle.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center

2425 North Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503

https://www.jacksonlytle.com/

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.