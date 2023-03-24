Mutschler, Larry



MUTSCHLER, Larry R, age 87 of Kettering, passed away on March 17, 2023. He was born July 9, 1935 to Albert J and Mary A (Kingseed) Mutschler. He is preceded in death by his parents, and five siblings, Marianne Henke, Richard Mutschler, Ruth Reineke, Albert Mutschler Jr., and Patricia Harrigan. He is survived byhis loving wife of 34 years, Helen Grace (Beason) Mutschler; 2children, Larry (Katie) Mutschler Jr. and Jackie Mutschler (Doug Wille) and sister Margie Niles and sister-in-law Florence Mutschler. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He served his country in the US Army in Germany. He then worked for the United States Postal Service for five years while attending the University of Dayton. After graduation he worked as an accountant at WPAFB for 30 years, where he played on the base accounting softball and bowling leagues. In addition, for 45 years he worked part-time preparing tax returns. Outside of work he was an avid and accomplished golfer and belonged to Twin Base Golf Club. He loved playing cards, watching sports, especially golf, and vacationing in Las Vegas. Visitation is at 10 am, with services at 11am on March 25th, at the Church of the Cross, 3121 Wilmington Pike in Kettering. In lieu of flowers, give gifts to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

