MUTZNER, Geraldine

MUTZNER (Arndts),



Geraldine Vera



96, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, October 20 at Forest Park Health



Campus in Richmond. She was born August 18, 1924, to



Hubert (Nick) C. and Rose Mae (Smith) Eldridge in Dayton.



Geraldine was loved by so many, many people. Her great-nieces called her "Aunt Geri the Great!" She worked for many years at Donenfeld's in the Salem Mall. She loved traveling and dancing, was a member of a square-dancing club.



Later in life, she loved listening to her audio books.



She is survived by her son, Gary Ray (JoAnn) Arndts; grandson, Christopher Ray (Kimberly) Arndts; step-grandchildren, Scott (Francie) Ingram and Lora Ingram; and step-great-grandchildren, Hannah, Sean and Rachel Ingram.



She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband Raymond Arndts, in 1981, and then John Mutzner, in 1989. Having lost her mother at the age of 12, she was especially close to her late brothers, Herbert, Marvin, Bill and Glen; her sister, Pauline; step-mother, Monta Eldridge; and step-sister, Cloda (Lloyd) Baird. Geraldine dearly loved her nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.



Services held for Geraldine will be private, due to COVID-19. Interment will be held at Trissel Cemetery, New Lebanon, OH at a later date.


