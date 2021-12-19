MYERS, Jean

MYERS (Arnette), Jean L.



85, devoted wife and mother, of Springfield, Ohio, died December 15, 2021, in Oakwood Village following a brief illness. She was born January 17, 1936, in Omar, WV, the daughter of Fred Arnette and Ruth



(Dudley) Arnette Tinsley. She was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church, First



Baptist Church choir, and the Vintage Voices of United



Senior Services. Music, travel and especially animals were among the things she dearly loved. She was retired from Wittenberg University after 20 years of service including serving as the Secretary to the President of Wittenberg University. Jean was also past president and secretary of the Northland Condo Association. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Charles "Bud" Myers; daughter, Eva Lynn Myers Williams of West Milton, Ohio; sisters, Keineth (Terry) Bunish of Phoenix, Arizona, Kathy (Phil) Bullock of Lake Wales, Florida, Nancye Maxwell of Columbus; special cousin, Connie (Bill) Shepherd of Columbus; numerous nieces, nephews and special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a stillborn daughter. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. on TUESDAY in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 am on THURSDAY at Northminster Presbyterian Church with Pastor Dwight McCormick officiating. Interment will be in the Northminster Presbyterian Church Columbarium. Memorial gifts may be made to the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Rd., Springfield, OH 45502 or to Northminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Villa Road, Springfield, OH 45503.

