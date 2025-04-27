Myers, Kathleen



MAINEVILLE, OH  Kathleen J. Myers (Kathy), of Maineville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 21, 2025. She was born on April 28, 1949, in Steubenville, OH to the late Hartzell and Virginia (Adams) Carson. Kathy was a 1967 graduate of Steubenville High School and attended Asbury College. She married her sweetheart, Gary Myers, on February 19, 1972, in Steubenville, OH at Finley United Methodist Church. Kathy's passion was working with and teaching young children. She taught nursery school at Madison Nursery School and preschool at First Baptist Day Care for over 23 years combined. Kathy enjoyed sewing and often made clothes for the family, and she even made her own exquisite wedding dress. She also loved cross-stitching and knitting, making many scarves, hats, and sweaters for her husband, children, and grandchildren. Later on, she also did alterations. She was well known for her cooking and baking, especially her pies. Everyone wanted her recipes! Her family and friends will remember her as being a true caregiver. She lovingly cared for her family, particularly her daughter, Melanie, when she became paralyzed, helping her become self-sufficient. Later in life, Kathy cared for her ailing husband, as well as her mother, step-father, and father-in-law. Kathy was the kind of person who always put others before herself. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years. Kathy leaves behind her children, Jennifer (Matt) Powers, Melanie Scott, and Karen (Joe) Davis; brother, Jim (Janie) Carson; step-sister, Karen Johnson; grandchildren, Gabby (Larry) Smith, Lilly (Joël) Fede, Nathan Powers, Luke Powers, Nicholas Powers, Faith Powers, Katie Davis, Kylie Davis, and Carson Davis, as well as great grandchildren, Liam Smith and Aiden Smith. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, from 10:30  11:30 AM at questCHURCH, 6933 Hendrickson Rd., Middletown, OH 45044, where a funeral service will follow at 11:30 AM officiated by Pastor Ken Henderson. Burial will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Middletown, OH. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Tuesday between 8:30  10:30 AM. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the church, in honor of Kathy. For more information please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.



