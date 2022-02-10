MYERS, Netha Jean



95, died under hospice care on February 8, 2022, at Mason Christian Village. She was



preceded in death by her husband, Floyd E. Myers; parents, George M. and Bonna Netha (Lowry) Roe; two brothers, George C. (Emma) Roe and Charlie (Jeannie) Roe. She is survived by her sister, Mary



Elizabeth Roe Myers Seal; one son, Kimbrough Ivan (Jackie) Myers of Apollo Beach, FL; twin daughters Jan Myers (David) Turner of Kettering, OH, and Ann Myers (Wayne) Gray of South Pittsburg, TN; six grandchildren: Jacob Myers of Apollo Beach, FL, Justin (Rikki) Myers of Dayton, OH, Mark Turner of Kettering, OH, Molly (Nathan) Benson of Dayton, OH, Matt Turner (Kelly Castro) of Huntington Beach, CA, and Wm. Hayden Gray (Sara Smiley) of Wildwood, GA; two great-grandchildren: Kaylee and Aiden Myers; and many nieces and nephews.



Born on August 16, 1926, in Oak Hill, West Virginia, Jean was the second child of George and Bonna Roe. Her family moved to Martinsville, Ohio, when she was a senior in high school. She was voted homecoming queen from Martinsville High School in 1944 where she met and fell in love with her future husband. Upon graduation, she worked as a bank teller in Wilmington. She and Floyd married on January 25, 1947,



following his return from the war. Jean continued to work until Floyd graduated from Miami University with a degree in education. They moved to Dayton, Ohio, where Floyd became the youngest principal in the Dayton City School System. Eventually they moved to Beavercreek and it was there that they raised their family and resided for 45 years. Jean was an avid gardener and enjoyed canning, freezing and cooking her



garden produce. She taught Sunday school classes at Bethany Church of Christ in Kettering, Ohio, for many years, where she also played the piano for church services. She organized and cooked weekly church meals for many years. She was well known for her homemade chicken and noodles and black raspberry pies.



Upon retirement, Jean and Floyd moved to Mason Christian Village where they remained very active in the church and in their community. Jean was much loved by her family and friends for her steadfast support, her caring and loving spirit, her generosity and charity. She will be greatly missed but



always in our hearts.



Services will be Saturday, February 12th at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek from 3-5. Tom Moll, Senior Chaplain for Christian Village Communities, will be officiating. Internment will be at Valley View Cemetery in Xenia, Ohio.

