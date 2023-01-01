MYERS, Richard D. "Dick"



Age 90, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away, Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born in Miamisburg, OH, on September 14, 1932, to the late Orpha (Moyer) and Herman Myers. Dick was the Chief Financial Officer at Dayton Progress with 40 years of service. He was a former member of Trinity Church in Miamisburg. Dick was an avid golfer and outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, and auto racing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Judith (Wantz) Myers in 2019; his sister, Faye Leeson; 3 brothers, Donnie, Carroll, and Norbert Myers; and a sister-in-law, Sandra Myers. Dick is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Kyle, and Cindy Myers; his sister, Barbara Myers; and 2 brothers, Herman Myers, and Lloyd Myers. The family will receive friends 5 – 6 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Celebration of Life will follow at 6 p.m., with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will be at Hillgrove Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Dayton Humane Society. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

