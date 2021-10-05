dayton-daily-news logo
MYERS, Sandra

MYERS, Sandra Lee

Age 81 of Okeechobee, died October 2, 2021. She was born May 5, 1940, in Enon, Ohio, to Carl and Helen (Humble)

Miller. A resident of Okeechobee since 1997, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Myers was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Myers, Sr.

She is survived by her son, Ronald Myers, II (Zara), of Vero Beach; daughters, Teresa Hill of Vero Beach, Patricia Herbst (Ted), of Buckhead Ridge, Julie McKeehan (Ronnie), of Ohio, and Cathi Garrett (Stephen), of Okeechobee; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas Miller (Beverly), of Daytona; and sister, Shirley Hetzel, of Ohio.

Memorial services will 10 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com.

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.

