MYNHIER, David

David Mynhier, age 96, of Germantown, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, the son of Clarence and Maude (Clay) Mynhier. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; and daughter, Gail Thirtyacre. David is survived by his daughter, Lisa Duncan; son, Robert Alan Mynhier; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm, Friday, December 23, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin St., Middletown, OH 4504 with Pastor Dwaine Tilford officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers , the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Please visit to leave online condolences for the family.



