Myra McGarry

McGarry, Myra Boland



Myra Boland McGarry, in her 100th year of life, left earth on October 30, 2025 surrounded by her family. Her husband, John Leo McGarry Jr., her son, John Leo McGarry III, her mother, Margaret H. Boland, her father, Michael F. Boland, her brother Edward M. Boland and her sister, Claire E. Walter welcomed Myra into eternal life. Myra, who spent her entire life in Dayton, Ohio, was born at St. Elizabeth Hospital on September 13, 1926. She was a graduate of Julienne High School (1944) and the University of Dayton (1948). Following her graduation from the University of Dayton, Myra worked as a social worker in the Welfare Department for the City of Dayton. In the mid 1970's, Myra returned to work as the librarian for Corpus Christi Elementary School. Her true work was that of being a daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. A good thing in a small package, Myra is the heart of a family who will forever carry her love, devotion, humor and her quiet power of persuasion in their future endeavors. Myra is survived by her children; Molly M. Bishop, Douglas M. McGarry, Amy M. (Don) Hall, Patrick J. McGarry, William K. (Christine) McGarry, Edward L. McGarry, Dennis M. (Jami) McGarry; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 10, 2025, from 5:00pm to 8:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek. Mass will be held at Corpus Christi Church on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at noon, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. The family wishes to thank St. Leonard's Center, Hospice of Dayton, The Senior Resource Connection and the many caregivers who provided loving support to Myra. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton



