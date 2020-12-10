MYREE, Thomas



Thomas Myree was born to Ervy D. and Goldie Myree



October 24, 1933, in Perrysville, Alabama. He went home to be with the Lord on December 2, 2020, at the age of 87.



He moved to Dayton, Ohio, in 1944 and wed Phenora Franklin on March 24, 1964. God blessed them with one child Thomas Ervin Myree.



Thomas loved and served the Lord all of his life. He was a faithful member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church throughout his youth and young adulthood. He was called to preach in 1968. In September of 1969, while under the leadership of the late Rev. Marcus Clark, he was licensed and ordained. Thomas continued his biblical studies by earning his Certificate in Christian Training from The American Baptist Theological Seminary of Nashville, Tennessee. He spent his final 2 decades serving as an Associate Minister at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.



Thomas began boxing at the early age of 13 and gained much recognition in the sport. At 17 years of age he began working at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He remained there until 1954 when he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Once discharged from the Army he worked at Kuhns Brothers Foundry for many years. Anyone who knew him, knows he was the ultimate entrepreneur. While he exhibited skills in many areas, in 1977 he found his passion when he decided to attend a school for Locksmiths. After completing his studies, Thomas started his own Locksmith business which flourished until his retirement.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervy D. and Goldie Myree; and sister, Mamie Jenkins. He leaves to cherish wife, Phenora Myree; one son, Thomas E. (Chiazwa) Myree; 2 sisters, Bessie (John) Rutledge, Annie Finney; 3 grandchildren, Charvelle Warren, Taahira Myree, Thomas Myree Jr.; 1 great- grandchild, John Kimbrough Jr. and a host of family and friends.



Funeral services will be held Friday, December 11, 2020, 12:00 PM at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton Ohio. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Internment Dayton National Cemetery. Masks required.

