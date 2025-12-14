Myron Hagelberg

Hagelberg, Myron



Paul Hagelberg died December 5, 2025 aged 92. He was born in Kaleva, Michigan to Einar and Vienna Haksluoto Hagelberg on January 9, 1933. He enjoyed his childhood in the north country village that was founded by his family and other Finnish immigrants in 1900. Paul was the youngest of four brothers along with Melvin, Milton and Milford. Paul married Jean Heine Hagelberg in 1955 in Birch Run, Michigan. They had two children Nadine and Rob. Rob and his wife Meri have two children Mitch and Caleb. In 1984 he married Betsy Ortquist Hagelberg. He lovingly welcomed Betsy's' children Leslie (Thomas) Ortquist Ahrens, their son Nick; and Bruce (Mindy) Ortquist, and their children Emma and Will to his extended family. In 2020 Paul married Ursula Weddell Hagelberg who was his loving and dear companion and was with him until his final breath. He is predeceased by his parents, brothers, Jean, Betsy and Nadine. Paul attended Michigan State University receiving degrees of Bachelor of Science, Master of Science and a Doctor of Philosophy in Physics and Astronomy. In 1956 he began a forty year career at Wittenberg University holding positions as Assistant Professor, Professor and Chairman of the Physics Department. He also conducted research at the acoustics laboratory at Harvard University, for the U.S. Air Force and for Lockheed Martin. He was an active member of the Acoustical Society of America serving in leadership positions including a term as president. After graduating from college Paul lived the rest of his life Springfield, Ohio. He was an active member of the community. He was a member of Good Shepard Lutheran Church where he was a church leader and choir member. As a talented classical pianist and singer he performed often in the Springfield Civic Opera and the Springfield Symphony Chorale. He was a long time member of Kiwanis. He was of service to numerous civic, arts, university and religious organizations demonstrating his commitment to the Springfield community. He was an avid golfer well into his eighties. He was a sports enthusiast and attended decades of Wittenberg sporting events. He had a love of travel and exploration visiting many states and countries and nurtured these interests in others. Paul loved life and lived it fully through his family, his music, his service to others and his never ending zest for learning and discovery which in his professorial way he loved to share with others. Services will be held at Central Christian Church, 1504 Villa Road, Springfield on Thursday December 18 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers we request donations be made to Central Christian Church.





