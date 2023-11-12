Naas, David Lee



David Lee Naas, 83, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his adoring family on October 28, 2023. Loving husband of Sally Naas of 62 years, cherished father of Kim McEwan, Cheryl Rubinton, Karen Rost, Diana (Matt) Belmonte and Jennifer Perkins, adored grandpa of Erika (Jonathan) Stansberry, Lyndsey (Mikey) Hinkston, Kalyn McEwan, Josh (Alexia) Rubinton, Michael (Emily) Rubinton, Paige Rubinton, Ashley (Jon) Jaynes, Gabi Rost, Madi Rost, Jack Belmonte, Nick Belmonte, Tyler Perkins and Jake Perkins. He is also survived by his great grandchildren Noah, Addison, Georgie, Lilly, Nathan, Alex, Jayden and Tyson as well as his siblings Janet (Gary) Meager, Joan (Joe) Subler, Joyce (Larry) Watt and Jane (Bob) Hickman.



Dave was preceded in death by his parents Al and Rita Naas and his great granddaughter Kamiah.



Dave was born in Dayton, Ohio where he met Sally and raised their children. He spent his career working for NCR and General Motors as a machinist. He enjoyed playing golf, softball, racquetball, horseshoes and bowling. Dave was a graduate of Chaminade High School. He was a long time member of Ascension Catholic Church and also a member of the Milton Athletic Club. He and Sally spent a lot of time at their second home in Florida. His most cherished time was spent with family, especially his grandkids and great grandkids.



Family would like to thank the staff at ProMedica Palliative Care, especially his nurse Erica and Dawn, his aide; as well as Chris, his part time care taker, who all took amazing care of Dave and treated him like family.



A private interment will take place for David at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.



