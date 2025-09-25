Nabil Hassan Ph.D.

HASSAN, PhD., Nabil



It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, Dr. Nabil Hassan, on September 9, 2025, at the age of 92. He was surrounded by his loving family, with whom he had shared smiles, hugs, and heartfelt 'I love you's" just the day before. Born in Cairo, Egypt, he married the love of his life, Nabila "Bella" Hassan. Their bond was nothing short of extraordinary built on deep devotion, laughter and faith. Together, they shared 61 beautiful years of marriage, raised two children, and built a family defined by love. In 1964, they moved to the United States of America where Nabil pursued higher education at the University of Alabama, proudly earning his Ph.D. in Business. Soon after, he and Nabila became American citizens, embracing their new home with gratitude and pride. Nabil enjoyed a distinguished career at Wright State University's College of Business, where he inspired thousands of students as a professor and later retired as Professor Emeritus. He authored numerous publications, served on multiple committees and associations, and was a dedicated mentor. As faculty advisor for international students, he guided countless young people through both academic and personal challenges, leaving behind a legacy of wisdom and compassion. Family was always the center of Nabil's life. He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Nabila Hassan; his children, Jimmy (Darlene) Hassan and Heidi Hassan; his beloved grandchildren, Alexis (Marc) Gallenstein, Easton Hassan and his great-granddaughter, Sofia Gallenstein. He also adored his grand-dog, Lola Schwartz-Hassan. Being surrounded by his grandchildren and staying closely connected with his entire family was his greatest joy and lifelong dream. Having sleepovers and talking with them every day was the highlight of his life, and he expressed his love through both words and actions-always with sincerity, eloquence, and a full heart. Nabil's generosity, kindness, and humor touched everyone he met. He was one of the funniest and warmest people, with an extraordinary gift for making others laugh, feel valued, and truly seen. He cherished his friendships, including his lifelong colleagues at Wright State University, his dear friends in Panama City Beach-his second home-and his Tara Card Club companions, the Grizzly & Teddy Bears. He also deeply appreciated the caregivers and therapy team who brought him joy, laughter, and companionship in his final years. He will be remembered as a man full of love, wisdom, and compassion, whose devotion to family, students, friends, and community left an enduring mark on countless lives. His life was a testament to kindness, generosity, and the beauty of a life well-lived. Those who knew Nabil will remember him as one of the sharpest, funniest, optimistic and kindest men they ever met. He had the rare gift of lifting spirits, making others laugh, and ensuring that every person in his presence felt truly seen and valued. His legacy is one of love, wisdom, and compassion-a life lived with humor, generosity, and grace. He leaves behind a world better for his presence and a family forever grateful for his love. Family to receive friends Monday, September 29, 2025 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel from 10:00am until time of service at noon. Burial to follow in the Calvary Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed to the family at tobiasfh.com



