Nace, Donna Jean



Donna Jean Nace, age 84, of Dayton, passed away at Bethany Village on November 5, 2023. Donna was born in Dayton, Ohio on September 19, 1939 to the late William and Freda McCoy. Donna is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 43 years, Frederick; brother, Wm. James McCoy; sister, Judith (James) McKnight; daughter, Cynthia Gill; and her great-granddaughter, Julia Fisher. She is survived by daughters, Patricia (Glenn) Shrout and Mechell (Kevin) Lindsey; grandchildren, Frederick (Kaitlin) Murray, Jeneine (David) Mooney, Misty Hypes, Christopher Shrout, Jeanette Lagrange, Jeff Gill, Stephanie Lindsey, Samantha Lindsey and Mercedes Lindsey; and her great-grandchildren, Connor, Teagen, Elijah, Cora, Waylen, Santana, Olivia, Miranda, Gianna, Eva, Selena, and Kylie. She was a member of the Moose Lodge #73 for many years. Donna was also a member of Women of the Moose Chapter 9. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, helping and volunteering at the Moose Lodge #73, and watching her soap operas. Donna was feisty and caring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna's memory to Bethany Village. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Beavercreek, OH

45432

https://www.newcomerdayton.com