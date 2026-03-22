Nadia Hartman

Hartman (Fortman), Nadia A.



Nadia Ann Fortman-Hartman, age 46, passed away peacefully on March 16th, 2026, in a loving setting in Kettering, Ohio. Nadia was born on August 22nd, 1979, the youngest child of Robert and Alice Fortman. She touched many lives over her 46 years through generosity, giving, and her never-ending strength. Nadia was a passionate human being who took pride in learning new things. She was an avid baker, a world traveler, and free spirit. Nadia spent her late 20's and early 30's living an adventurous life in places like San Francisco, New Mexico, and Tennessee. She was a lover of any place with the sun always shining. Nadia loved making homemade treats for everyone she loved. She enjoyed spending her time giving back to others. One could often find a note attached to a homemade dessert that she had left behind simply because making others happy made her happy. She was a phenomenal writer who dabbled in journalism at her time at Ohio University, where she eventually graduated with an anthropology degree. Nadia is survived by her mother, Alice Fortman, her brother Rob (Maryann) Fortman, her sister Tania (Jobe) Martin, and her four nieces and one nephew: Emily, Isabella, Julia, Elliot, and Henry. Nadia was extremely strong throughout her whole life and those who know her knew she was never one to quit. Nadia leaves behind a lasting memory of perseverance, gentleness, and unwavering love for anyone she met. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at the Family home in honor of Nadia's life and legacy. She will be with us always and forever missed. To share a memory of Nadia or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com..



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