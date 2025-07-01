Nallen, Kathy Lee

Nallen (Harris), Kathy Lee



Kathy Lee Nallen (nee Harris) was born on January 17, 1950, to Walton Melton Harris and Jean Doris (nee Barr) Roderer. Kathy passed peacefully, surrounded by love, and went home to be with the Lord on June 10th, 2025.



From an early age, Kathy's sense of responsibility and devotion to family were unmistakable. Growing up in Miamisburg, she often helped her parents by wrangling her brothers-Joe, Donnie, and Phil. She graduated from Miamisburg High School in 1968 and married Dan Coughnour the following year. During the fourteen years they were married they embarked on many adventures including co-owning two businesses, traveling to Europe, and taking many ski trips with the family.



She also brought two wonderful children into the world, Daniel & Chelsea. Kathy's pride and joy was raising her children and everything she did was for them. She would knit baby clothes and blankets and stay up late sewing Halloween and dance costumes. At night, she would call the kids home by whistling so loud it could be heard three blocks away. Once they returned home, there was always a home-cooked meal waiting for them on the table. Her cooking and baking skills were legendary! Her talents were especially well known among her children's band and guard mates, as she was an ever-present and enthusiastic band mom.



Throughout her career, Kathy held many roles with dedication and care. She was an executive assistant for Monarch Marking Systems, a licensed realtor, retirement community manager, and a tax preparer for H&R Block. Even after her retirement, Kathy worked as a substitute teacher for the Miamisburg School System. With her knowledge and expertise, she was able to teach young children and guide them into becoming wonderful adults.



Kathy married Les Nallen in 2004, and together they shared 20 years filled with travel, cruises, deep friendships, and an active church life. Whether hosting elaborate holiday gatherings, spontaneous card nights, or themed parties just for fun, Kathy brought people together with love, laughter, and her famous cooking. Her idea of having a good time was sitting around a table with family and friends laughing, eating, playing board games, and telling stories.



She is preceded in death by her husband Les Nallen (2024) and parents Walt Harris (1974) and Jean Roderer (2019). She is survived by her loving children, Daniel Coughnour and Chelsea (Jason) McCauley, and her cherished brothers Joe Harris, Donnie Harris, and Phil Harris (Judi Sarkisian). Kathy is also remembered by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends-including Susan Molnar and Linda Wheeler. She will be especially missed by her furry friend Coco, who was her loving companion for the last year of her life.



Funeral services will be held July 17th, 2025 at the Englewood Church of Grace and Truth, located at 307 W. Wenger Rd. in Englewood. Officiated by Brandon Wombold at 11am. There will be a celebration of life at the American Legion located at 35 N Main St. in Miamisburg, at 5pm. All family and friends are welcome, and in true Kathy fashion, the dress code is Kentucky Derby style, "big" hats included.



