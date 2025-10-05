Nancy Boerger

Boerger, Nancy Ann



Boerger, Nancy Ann, 78, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at Forest Glen Health Campus. Nancy was born on November 17, 1946 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Henry E. and Mildred (Sorrell) Boerger. She graduated from North High School and retired as the Treasurer for Springfield City Schools, where she was employed for over 30 years. She was also a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Survivors include special friends, Lori Haynes, Jim (Carolyn) Thompson, Eugene Ferguson and Robert Reveal. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Henry and Barb Boerger; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 7 at 12:00 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



