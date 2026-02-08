Nancy Boude

Boude, Nancy Lee



Nancy Lee Boude, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 1, 2026, surrounded by her family. She was born on her family farm in Massie Township, Clinton County, Ohio, to the late, Willard & Virginia Taylor. Nancy was a singer and enjoyed Barbershop Quartett music and was a judge in international competitions. She loved watching the Cincinnati Reds. More than anything she loved being a grandmother. She is survived by her son Jeffrey (Suzanne) Newsome; grandsons, Marshall (Jessica) Newsome, Cole (Brittany) Newsome and Sterling (Shelby) Newsome; great grandchildren, Paxton, Wesley, Braylon, Maddox, Lincoln & Myles Newsome, and other relatives and friends. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband James Boude. A small gathering to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at the family's convenience. Online condolence may be made at trostelchapman.com.





