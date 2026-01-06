Nancy Bruck

Obituaries
6 hours ago
Bruck (nee Butler), Nancy S.

departed this life Sunday, December 28, 2025, after a brief battle with cancer. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 11, 2026, from 2-6 PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. in Kettering. Services will take place at Christ Episcopal Church at 20 W. First St. at 10 AM Monday, January 12, 2026, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends are then invited to return to Christ Episcopal Church for a brief reception. Fond remembrances and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

