Nancy Duffee

Photo of Nancy Duffee

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Nancy Duffee
Obituaries
5 hours ago
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Duffee, Nancy Holland

Nancy Holland Duffee, age 89 of Centerville, peacefully passed away on March 21, 2026, the first day of spring. She was a loving and generous person with a great heart and passion for singing. She touched many lives with her beautiful smile and warmth and charm that will be missed by so many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marguerite and Joseph Mitchell, sister Betty Hollan, and daughter Denise Holland. Nancy is survived by her son David R. Holland, sister Linda Rench, and grandchildren Lauren M. Holland and Grace N. Macgruder. At Nancy's request no formal services are scheduled currently. Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

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Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.tobias-funeral.com

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