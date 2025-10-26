Nancy Haley

Nancy Jean (Gibson) Haley, 92, of Springfield, passed away at Aventura at Oakwood Village on Tuesday morning, October 21, 2025. She was born in Springfield on August 21, 1933, the daughter of the late Sherman and Mildred Gibson. She is survived by her four children, David R. Haley, Cynthia J. Hoover, Patricia A. Haley, and Pamela S. Haley; six grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 69 years, David William Haley in 2021; two brothers, Richard and William Gibson; great grandson, Ryder Jackson Bissantz; and sons-in-law, Homer Lovelace and Ronald Hoover. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Affinity Hospice and the caregivers at Oakwood Village, especially, Rick and Becky. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

