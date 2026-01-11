Nancy Harrison

HARRISON (Davis), Nancy Belle



Age 90 transitioned unexpectedly on December 29, 2025. Born to the late Carl J. and Anna M. Davis in Winchester, KY. Nancy was a devoted homemaker and the heart of her home. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 64 years Nathaniel; seven brothers, four sisters. A member of Phillips Temple Church. Left to cherish her memory are her seven children Nathaniel Harrison Jr., Nadine Harrison, Dean Harrison, Marcell (Stan) Hoard, Natalie Harrison, Nannette Tabb, and Daniel Harrison as well as her twelve grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Service 11 AM, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026 at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. The family will receive friends at 10 AM. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



