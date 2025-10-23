Nancy Martin

Stewart Martin, Nancy L. "Nanner"



Nancy Stewart Martin, "the Nanner", age 74, passed away on October 14, 2025, in her home with loving partner Val by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Louise Miller, sisters, Emily Carey and Pearl Ann Shropshire, and Brother-in-Law, Jack Shropshire. Nancy is survived by her significant other Valdis Kops, Brother-in-Law, Robert Carey, Nephews Christopher (Rochelle) Carey, Matthew (Heather) Carey, Nieces Kelly (John) Snider, and Amber (Shawn Huey) Shropshire. She shared a special bond with her great nephew, Connor Huey, with whom she was affectionately known as "Auncy". Born in Louisville Ky, Nancy moved to Dayton OH as a child, where she attended Ruskin and Patterson Co-Op, and started her lifelong career with NCR/Universal 1 Credit Union. She was passionate about supporting US veterans, as well as Dayton Humane society. You would never find her without a pocket filled with dog treats for any pup that crossed her path. The family would like to invite friends to join them for a celebration of Nancy's life on November 14, 2025, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Post 598, located at 5700 Kentshire Drive, Kettering, OH, 45440.



